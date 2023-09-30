Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,792. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.08. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

