Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Purchases 182,813 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 683,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,813 shares during the period. Alight accounts for approximately 1.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.12% of Alight worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 80.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 14,144,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318,617 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 26,255,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017,129 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter worth $49,459,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alight by 616.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alight by 500.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,526 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.09. 3,880,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.54 million.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

