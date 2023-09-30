Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Reduces Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lowered its holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.33% of Anterix worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 397,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Anterix by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mahvash Yazdi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,942.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATEX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 172,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.75. Anterix Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.93.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 239.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

