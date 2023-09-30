Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 2,973 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the quarter. Dropbox makes up 1.8% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned 0.07% of Dropbox worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Dropbox by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Dropbox by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,030,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,276,000 after purchasing an additional 339,466 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 959.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after buying an additional 1,476,635 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 624,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $219,149,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 436,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock remained flat at $27.23 during trading hours on Friday. 1,780,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,415,500. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. Research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.