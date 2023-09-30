Kokoswap (KOKO) Tops One Day Volume of $14,523.97

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One Kokoswap token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001233 BTC on exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $85.66 million and approximately $14,523.97 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kokoswap has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kokoswap

Kokoswap’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kokoswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kokoswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kokoswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

