Kooth (LON:KOO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their not rated rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Kooth Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:KOO opened at GBX 300 ($3.66) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 331.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 251.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 1.43. Kooth has a 52 week low of GBX 107 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.64). The company has a market capitalization of £109.08 million, a PE ratio of -15,000.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Kooth Company Profile

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

