L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 62,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.87.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $174.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.14 and a twelve month high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

