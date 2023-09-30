Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $64.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.12.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 655.07, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,142.86%.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

