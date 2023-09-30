Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.92.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lattice Semiconductor

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $70,638.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,806.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $226,120.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $70,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.5 %

LSCC opened at $85.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.26. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $88.64.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $190.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 28.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.