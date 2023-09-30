Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,044,000 after acquiring an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,083.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,090.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,802.20.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total value of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,869,787.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,194.67.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

