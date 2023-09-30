Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 8.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 1,835,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,042,000 after purchasing an additional 216,728 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $42.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.