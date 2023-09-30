Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 299.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of International Paper by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 201,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after buying an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Up 0.3 %

International Paper stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.07.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on IP shares. Bank of America cut shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

