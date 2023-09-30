Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $880,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.44.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.62%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

