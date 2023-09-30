Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $955,000 Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. MRP Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $846.14.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $830.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $862.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $776.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

