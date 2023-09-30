Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,197 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 93,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,466 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 262,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC boosted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 146.0% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 175,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000.

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $27.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $29.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

