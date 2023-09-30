Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 298.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.85. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

