Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,084 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $40.88 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $149.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.