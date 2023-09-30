Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 246,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $182.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.41 and a 200-day moving average of $193.65. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

