Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Rating Increased to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.70 price target on the stock.

LILA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,568 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 938.3% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 14.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 43,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 62.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, C&W Network & LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

