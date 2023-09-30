Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.8% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,391,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $408.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $381.55 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

