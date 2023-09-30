London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,428.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,774 ($119.36).
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($112.35) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,920 ($121.14) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th.
LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,234 ($100.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6,861.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,263.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,216.27. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($86.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($107.68).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 35.70 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,250.00%.
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
