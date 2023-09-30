London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives GBX 9,428.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,774 ($119.36).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LSEG shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($112.35) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,920 ($121.14) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Martin Brand sold 23,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,294 ($101.28), for a total transaction of £1,946,187.10 ($2,376,587.01). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,702,033 shares of company stock valued at $120,552,402,693. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LON LSEG opened at GBX 8,234 ($100.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6,861.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,263.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,216.27. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,052 ($86.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,818 ($107.68).

London Stock Exchange Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a GBX 35.70 ($0.44) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,250.00%.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

