Long Walk Management LP Purchases 60,000 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Long Walk Management LP raised its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises about 14.2% of Long Walk Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Walk Management LP owned approximately 0.21% of Procore Technologies worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,085,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PCOR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $213,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,809.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $331,884.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,179,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,665,538 in the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCOR opened at $65.32 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $76.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

