Lotus Resources (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 609,626 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 163,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Lotus Resources Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About Lotus Resources

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Resources Limited explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an 85% interest in the Kayelekera uranium project located in Malawi, Africa; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.