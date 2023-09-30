Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $244,662,000 after purchasing an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.90.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $207.84 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

