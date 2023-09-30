Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Neutral Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Lyft Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Lyft has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $18.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a negative net margin of 30.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,128.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 971,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,945 and have sold 43,733 shares valued at $486,348. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 86.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 434,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 619,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 228,955 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,011 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

