Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Shares Down 0.5%

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 108.50 ($1.32). Approximately 76,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 284,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109 ($1.33).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 110.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.10. The firm has a market cap of £172.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1,085.00 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Macfarlane Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Macfarlane Group

In related news, insider Ivor Gray sold 65,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.34), for a total transaction of £71,512.10 ($87,327.02). 18.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Macfarlane Group

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Featured Stories

