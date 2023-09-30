Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 23,095 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 15.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $34,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

