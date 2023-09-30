Madison Wealth Partners Inc Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after buying an additional 4,463,783 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,351 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

