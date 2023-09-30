Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,629,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,110,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $195.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.45 and its 200 day moving average is $196.10. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

