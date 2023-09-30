Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF comprises about 6.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned about 0.27% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.52 and a twelve month high of $56.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

