Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $283,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $189.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

