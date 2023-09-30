Madison Wealth Partners Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCV. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 136.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILCV stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a one year low of $56.03 and a one year high of $69.42. The company has a market capitalization of $780.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

