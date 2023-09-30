Madison Wealth Partners Inc Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP opened at $91.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $75.88 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.