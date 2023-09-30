Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 3,561 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. The firm has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

