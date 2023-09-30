Madison Wealth Partners Inc Purchases 833 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,454,000 after acquiring an additional 49,937 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 76,644 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $499.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $0.4398 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

