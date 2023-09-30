Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 247 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

