Madison Wealth Partners Inc Takes $252,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

