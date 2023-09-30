Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Down 10.7%

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.16. 8,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 5,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.
Magellan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. The company's flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho.
