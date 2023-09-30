Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.10.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

