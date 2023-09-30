Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Mainz Biomed from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Mainz Biomed Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYNZ opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Mainz Biomed has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mainz Biomed will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainz Biomed Company Profile

Mainz Biomed N.V., a molecular genetics cancer diagnostic company, develops in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) and research use only tests for clinical diagnostics. It offers ColoAlert, a colorectal cancer screening stool-based deoxyribonucleic acid test; and PancAlert, a product candidate for a pancreatic cancer screening test.

