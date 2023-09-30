Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.15.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.6 %

KMB opened at $120.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.68. The stock has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

