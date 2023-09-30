Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AJG. Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $227.93 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.