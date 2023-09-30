Marino Stram & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.99, for a total transaction of $6,779,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,146,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $5,057,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $227.93 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $169.01 and a 1-year high of $237.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.