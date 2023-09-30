Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYMI stock opened at $61.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.48. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $66.13.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.683 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.