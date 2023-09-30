Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.