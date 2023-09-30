Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $159.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,692 shares of company stock worth $6,198,909 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

