Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $204,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $495,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,308,000 after buying an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $999,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $151.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average is $151.32. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $162.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

