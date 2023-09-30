Marino Stram & Associates LLC Invests $528,000 in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,880 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $106.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 12.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

