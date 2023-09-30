Marino Stram & Associates LLC Purchases 10,520 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 14.9% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $52,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $103.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

