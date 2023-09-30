Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 216 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC cut its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $144.38 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

