Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 361 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $75.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.23 and a 1-year high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.97.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

